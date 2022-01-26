We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
The significance of Beijing hosting both the Summer and Winter Olympics
Published January 26, 2022 at 2:04 PM PST
Next week, Beijing will become the first city to host both Summer and Winter Olympics. To China, it's a big deal — even if a handful of countries are protesting China's human rights record.
Copyright 2022 NPR
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.