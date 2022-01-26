© 2022 KUNR
The significance of Beijing hosting both the Summer and Winter Olympics

By John Ruwitch
Published January 26, 2022 at 2:04 PM PST

Next week, Beijing will become the first city to host both Summer and Winter Olympics. To China, it's a big deal — even if a handful of countries are protesting China's human rights record.

World Headlines
