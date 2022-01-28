We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Pentagon hopes diplomacy will work as concern over an invasion of Ukraine grows
Published January 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM PST
Pentagon leaders said they hoped diplomacy could end the possibility of an invasion of Ukraine. But they cautioned if an invasion occurs, it could be horrific.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.