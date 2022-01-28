© 2022 KUNR
World Headlines

Pentagon hopes diplomacy will work as concern over an invasion of Ukraine grows

By Tom Bowman
Published January 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM PST

Pentagon leaders said they hoped diplomacy could end the possibility of an invasion of Ukraine. But they cautioned if an invasion occurs, it could be horrific.

World Headlines
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
