The multi-ethnic state of Bosnia is once again in crisis

By Frank Langfitt
Published February 2, 2022 at 1:29 PM PST

Samantha Power, journalist turned diplomat and now head of USAID, famously wrote about the responsibility to stop genocide. Her mission now is to help shore up Bosnia's fragile multi-ethnic democracy.

Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
