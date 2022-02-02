We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
The multi-ethnic state of Bosnia is once again in crisis
Published February 2, 2022 at 1:29 PM PST
Samantha Power, journalist turned diplomat and now head of USAID, famously wrote about the responsibility to stop genocide. Her mission now is to help shore up Bosnia's fragile multi-ethnic democracy.
