Russia's Putin and China's Xi will meet in Beijing ahead of Olympics opening ceremony
Published February 3, 2022 at 2:22 PM PST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are meeting Friday in Beijing on the eve of the Winter Olympics.
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.