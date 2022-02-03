We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
What the raid in Syria signals about U.S. involvement in 'forever wars' going forward
Published February 3, 2022 at 2:31 PM PST
President Biden has spoken about his hope to end U.S. involvement in "forever wars" in the Middle East. But on Wednesday, a U.S. raid in Syria led to the death of the leader of the Islamic State.
