© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
World Headlines

Why the FBI has been telling athletes heading to the Olympics to bring a burner phone

By Jenna McLaughlin
Published February 4, 2022 at 3:22 PM PST

The Winter Olympics are now underway and the FBI has been telling athletes heading to Beijing to bring a burner phone. There are all kinds of digital threats to the Olympics.

Copyright 2022 NPR

World Headlines
Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.