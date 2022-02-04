We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Why the FBI has been telling athletes heading to the Olympics to bring a burner phone
Published February 4, 2022 at 3:22 PM PST
The Winter Olympics are now underway and the FBI has been telling athletes heading to Beijing to bring a burner phone. There are all kinds of digital threats to the Olympics.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.