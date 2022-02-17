We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Revisiting Donbas, a frontline in Ukraine-Russia crisis
Published February 17, 2022 at 1:47 PM PST
NPR reported from Donbas just a few weeks ago. We hear the voices of people we met there, after the news that Russia has increased shelling in the area.
