Photos show the calamity as Russia invades Ukraine

Editor's Note: Graphic Content

Russian military forces and Russian-backed separatists have invaded Ukraine.

The wide-scale invasion of Ukraine has dramatically changed the mood in Kyiv, as a nation woke up today with the new reality that it is at war. Ukraine's military says Russia is taking casualties in fierce fighting, but Russia's military is telling a different story.

"Many residents of Kyiv are trying to evacuate toward the West," NPR's Tim Mak said on Morning Edition from Ukraine. "There are long lines that we've observed all day at ATMs, gas stations and supermarkets. In fact, right now as I speak to you, we're in line to get gas. Traffic is at a standstill leaving town, making it really difficult for people."

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man sits outside his destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said.

Ukraine's foreign ministry announced on Thursday that it has begun the procedure to cut diplomatic ties at the request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "in accordance with the norms established by international law."

U.S. officials have said for weeks that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent, a warning that Russia, in turn, dismissed as scaremongering. President Biden warned of a "catastrophic loss of life and human suffering." He is planning to make an address after meeting with G-7 leaders

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Emergency unit staff treat an injured man after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022.

Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The body of a rocket stuck in a flat after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, forcing residents to flee for their lives and leaving at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 civilians dead.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP A woman with her daughter waits for a train as they try to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of a Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP Local residents wait to buy water at a store during a water outage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images People stand around a damaged structure caused by a rocket on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People queue to a petrol station in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on February 24, 2022.

Sergei Grits / AP / AP Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.