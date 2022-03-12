© 2022 KUNR
LGBTQ people are fighting to keep their rights in Ukraine

By Lauren Frayer
Published March 12, 2022 at 5:27 AM PST

LGBTQ people have faced persecution in Russia and in separatist-controlled regions of Ukraine. That's why many in Ukraine are deciding whether to flee the war or stay and fight.

Lauren Frayer
