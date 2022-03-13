Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
Saudi Arabia executes 81 people, the country's largest mass execution in modern times
Published March 13, 2022 at 5:46 AM PDT
Saudi Arabia is drawing international criticism for putting 81 people to death in one day. The executions happen as the West is hoping to convince the kingdom to increase oil production.
