Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
The U.S. renews talks with oil-rich Venezuela after banning Russian oil imports
Published March 13, 2022 at 5:03 AM PDT
Debbie Elliott speaks with Diego Area, deputy director of strategic development at the Atlantic Council, about relations between the U.S. and Venezuela and the implications of renewed diplomacy.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.