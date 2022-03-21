Our spring fund drive is temporarily on hold due to a technical issue. Stay tuned for updates!
China Eastern Airlines jet carrying 132 people crashes in mountains
Published March 21, 2022 at 2:04 PM PDT
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote, mountainous region of China Monday. There do not appear to be any survivors. Investigators are on their way to the scene.
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.