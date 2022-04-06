© 2022 KUNR
Many at a maternity hospital in Kyiv made their way from cities facing attacks

By Elissa Nadworny
Published April 6, 2022 at 1:24 PM PDT

More than 15,000 babies have been born in Ukraine since the start of the war. At a maternity hospital in Kyiv, new parents tell of the long road it took to get them to safety.

