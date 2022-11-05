For the first time, Iran acknowledges it sent drones to Russia

KYIV, Ukraine — Iran has acknowledged for the first time providing military drones to Russia but says only a small number were delivered months before the invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to Iran's state-run media, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian downplayed the number of drones provided to Russia. He also denied that Iran continues to supply drones.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials say the drones have become a key part of Moscow's arsenal.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov also alleges Ukraine has information showing that Iran has agreed to supply Russia with up to 2,000 more drones.

Ukraine's forces have already shot down hundreds of Iranian drones, Reznikov says, though some of them still get through and hit their targets. He adds that the weapons from Iran are playing a central role in Russia's assault on power plants and other electrical infrastructure.

Ukraine's state electricity operator has advised there will be regular blackouts in the capital and other regions.

