Biden says Iran could soon attack Israel, and warns, 'Don't'

Updated April 12, 2024 at 4:03 PM ET

President Biden on Friday said an attack from Iran against Israel could happen sooner rather than later, and warned Tehran against the attack.

"Don't," he said, when asked what his message was to Iran.

"We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel. And Iran will not succeed," Biden said.

Israel has been on alert for a possible attack from Iran after an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus two weeks ago.

Iran said the strike killed two of its generals and several other members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force.

Biden spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a week ago about the threats that Iran had made against Israel.

"As I told Prime Minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad. Let me say it again: ironclad," Biden said at a press conference on Wednesday. "We're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security."

He has been briefed multiple times a day on developments, said John Kirby, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, who declined to comment on the nature or timing of the threat.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

