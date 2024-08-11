Photos: See what happened at the Olympic closing ceremony

The Paris Olympics wrapped up Sunday with a lavish closing ceremony. It marked the end of a remarkable 2 1/2 weeks of competition and controversy.

We take a look at the celebration.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Julie Sebadelha / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An overview shows Lithuania's athletes parading during the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Japan's athletes take part in the athletes parade during the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Gold medalist of women's marathon swimming, the Netherlands' Sharon Van Rouwendaal, celebrates with her medal on Sunday.

Natacha Pisarenko / AP / AP Athletes wave a French flag during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday.

Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Silver medal winner, Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa, gold medalist Netherlands' Sifan Hassan and bronze medalist Kenya's Hellen Obiri pose during the podium ceremony for the women's marathon event on Sunday.

Phil Noble / Reuters / Reuters A pianist performs during the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Petr David Josek / AP / AP Athletes parade on Sunday.

Michael Reaves / Getty Images / Getty Images The Golden Voyager descends into the stadium as a light show takes place on Sunday.

Phil Noble / Reuters / Reuters New International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission member Marcus Daniell during the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Sarah Meyssonnier / Reuters / Reuters Dancers perform during the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Ashley Landis / AP / AP Athletes pose for a selfie on Monday.

Andy Chua / Reuters / Reuters French opera singer Benjamin Bernheim performs Hymn To Apollo on Sunday.

Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Gold medalist for the women's long jump, Tara Davis-Woodhall of the United States, reacts during the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Julie Sebadelha / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An overview shows Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and U.S. gymnasts Simone Biles holding the Olympic flag on Sunday.

Mohd Rasfan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Actor Tom Cruise descends from the roof of the stadium on Sunday.

Franck Fife / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images U.S. singer H.E.R. performs during the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Rebecca Blackwell / AP / AP British athletes react during the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters / Reuters Athletes of Suriname sit on the floor during the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Aurelien Morissard / AP / AP People watch a TV program airing the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday.

Franck Fife / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach (center) shakes hands with France's judoka Teddy Riner on Sunday.