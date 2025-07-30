© 2025 KUNR
Activists in Ukraine fight for the independence of its anti-corruption agencies

By A Martínez
Published July 30, 2025 at 1:14 AM PDT

This week Ukraine's parliament will take up legislation introduced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that aims to restore the independence of two of the country's anti-corruption agencies, just a week after he signed a law to gut their independence. Activist Daria Kelniuk, of the Anti-Corruption Action Center in Kyiv, tells us why it's so important for those agencies to remain free of government influence.

