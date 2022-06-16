We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
European leaders meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to show unity and support
Published June 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM PDT
Four European leaders are meeting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in talks intended as a show of European unity. Also, the U.S. ambassador tells NPR she expects "a long, grinding, tough war."
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.