European leaders meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to show unity and support

By Greg Myre
Published June 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM PDT

Four European leaders are meeting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in talks intended as a show of European unity. Also, the U.S. ambassador tells NPR she expects "a long, grinding, tough war."

Copyright 2022 NPR

Greg Myre
