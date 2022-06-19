© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
World Headlines

The once-quiet southwestern corner of Ukraine is now playing a key role in trade

By Nathan Rott
Published June 19, 2022 at 5:16 AM PDT

An overlooked corner of Ukraine is quietly playing a critical role in the country's efforts to import and export goods. Russia is trying to cut it off.

Copyright 2022 NPR

World Headlines
Nathan Rott
Nathan Rott is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, where he focuses on environment issues and the American West.
See stories by Nathan Rott