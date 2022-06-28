We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Turkey has dropped its objections to Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Published June 28, 2022 at 3:09 PM PDT
NATO leades say Turkey has dropped its objection to Finland and Sweden being invited into the alliance — one of the most significant reactions by the West so far to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
