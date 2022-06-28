© 2022 KUNR
Turkey has dropped its objections to Finland and Sweden joining NATO

By Frank Langfitt
Published June 28, 2022 at 3:09 PM PDT

NATO leades say Turkey has dropped its objection to Finland and Sweden being invited into the alliance — one of the most significant reactions by the West so far to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 NPR

