Taiwan is watching Ukraine to prepare for a possible invasion by China
Published July 6, 2022 at 1:53 PM PDT
As people in Taiwan watch the war in Ukraine, NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with veteran journalist Chris Horton about what they think it could mean for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.
