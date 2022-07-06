© 2022 KUNR
Taiwan is watching Ukraine to prepare for a possible invasion by China

By Mary Louise Kelly
Published July 6, 2022 at 1:53 PM PDT

As people in Taiwan watch the war in Ukraine, NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with veteran journalist Chris Horton about what they think it could mean for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

