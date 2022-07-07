We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Morning news brief
Published July 7, 2022 at 2:08 AM PDT
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will officially announce he's stepping down. A report says more could have been done to save the Uvalde massacre victims. G20 members are gathering in Bali.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.