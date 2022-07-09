We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Ukraine prepares for first rape case connected to the Russian invasion
Published July 9, 2022 at 5:36 AM PDT
Ukraine is preparing to try its first rape case related to the Russian invasion. Rape has been used a tactic of war by Russians before - against German women during World War II.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Deborah Amos covers the Middle East for NPR News. Her reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.