© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
World Headlines

Ukraine prepares for first rape case connected to the Russian invasion

By Deborah Amos
Published July 9, 2022 at 5:36 AM PDT

Ukraine is preparing to try its first rape case related to the Russian invasion. Rape has been used a tactic of war by Russians before - against German women during World War II.

Copyright 2022 NPR

World Headlines
Deborah Amos
Deborah Amos covers the Middle East for NPR News. Her reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Deborah Amos