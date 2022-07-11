© 2022 KUNR
Challenges low income countries are facing

By Ailsa Chang,
Mallory YuJustine Kenin
Published July 11, 2022 at 1:18 PM PDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dr. Atul Gawande of USAID about the challenges facing low-income countries as they tackle continued COVID surges, a lack of monkey pox vaccines and climate disasters.

