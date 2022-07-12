We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Biden heads to the Middle East for meetings
Published July 12, 2022 at 1:29 PM PDT
President Biden is heading to Israel and Saudi Arabia Tuesday in his first visit to the Middle East as president for meetings that he says he hopes will help advance regional security and stability.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.