Many soldiers in Ukraine will long be left with the mental toll of trench warfare
Published July 14, 2022 at 1:35 PM PDT
The brutal trench warfare-style fighting happening in eastern Ukraine is traumatizing soldiers. There are concerns in Ukraine about the psychological legacy it will leave behind.
