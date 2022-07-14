© 2022 KUNR
World Headlines

Many soldiers in Ukraine will long be left with the mental toll of trench warfare

By Nathan Rott
Published July 14, 2022 at 1:35 PM PDT

The brutal trench warfare-style fighting happening in eastern Ukraine is traumatizing soldiers. There are concerns in Ukraine about the psychological legacy it will leave behind.

