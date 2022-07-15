We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Lofi Girl disappeared, reigniting debate on YouTube's copyright policy
Justine Kenin,
Kai McNamee
Published July 15, 2022
The internet-famous Lofi Girl music stream went down last weekend. The takedown reignited concerns over copyright protections for artists.
