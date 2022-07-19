© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
World Headlines

Dinosaur footprints found at restaurant courtyard

By Erika Ryan,
Christopher Intagliata
Published July 19, 2022 at 1:51 PM PDT

A diner in China spotted what looked like dinosaur footprints in the stone patio of a restaurant. Paleontologists have now confirmed the discovery and say the tracks are roughly 100 million years old.

Copyright 2022 NPR

World Headlines
Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata