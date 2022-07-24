We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Hong Kong's iconic Star Ferry is in jeopardy of closing
Published July 24, 2022 at 4:59 AM PDT
Hong Kong's Star Ferry has been crossing Victoria Harbor for well over a century. Now, political turmoil and the pandemic have hurt its finances, threatening the cultural icon.
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.