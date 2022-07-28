We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
To free 2 Americans in Russia, the U.S. may have to trade a notorious arms smuggler
Published July 28, 2022 at 2:49 PM PDT
The U.S. is trying to win the release of two Americans held in Russia. It appears it would involve a trade for a Russian imprisoned in the U.S., Viktor Bout, the world's most notorious arms smuggler.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.