10 were killed and 15 injured in stabbing attacks in Canada

By Emma Bowman
Published September 4, 2022 at 3:36 PM PDT

At least 10 people are dead and 15 are wounded after a series of stabbings in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, authorities said Sunday.

Police are searching for two male suspects.

The stabbings took place across 13 locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, police said.

Fifteen people were sent to hospitals and additional people could have transported themselves to hospitals, police said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police identified the suspects as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30. They are believed to be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue SUV, license plate no. 119MPI, but could have switched vehicles.

"They are considered armed and dangerous," police said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

