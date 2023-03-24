© 2023 KUNR
Biden holds a joint press conference with Canada's prime minister

By Tamara Keith
Published March 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM PDT

President Biden is giving a rare press conference after meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa and addressing Parliament.

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
