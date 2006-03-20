Exploring Broadway's Early Irish Period

Singer, musician and folklorist Mick Moloney's new album, McNally's Row of Flats, centers on theater songs by an Irish songwriting team from the late 1800s. In those days, Vaudeville and minstrelsy were giving way to American Musical Theater in New York City.

The Irish team consisted of actor and writer Ed Harrigan and musician David Braham, both acclaimed performers of the early Great White Way. The songs on Moloney's CD range from "Dad's Dinner Pail" to "I Never Drink Behind the Bar." It also includes a top hit of 1878, "Such an Education Has My Mary Ann."

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.