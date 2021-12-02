All Things Considered is the most listened-to, afternoon drive-time, news radio program in the country. During each broadcast, stories and reports come to listeners from NPR reporters and correspondents based throughout the United States and the world. The hosts interview newsmakers and contribute their own reporting.
In the 40 years since it debuted on 90 public radio stations in 1971, hosts, producers, editors and reporters and even the audience have changed. Yet one thing remains the same: each show consists of the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, insightful features on the quirky and the mainstream in arts and life, music and entertainment, all brought alive through sound.
Every weekday the two-hour show is hosted by Robert Siegel, Melissa Block and Audie Cornish. In 1977, ATC expanded to seven days a week with a one-hour show on Saturdays and Sundays (hosted today by Arun Rath).
All Things Considered has earned many of journalism's highest honors, including the George Foster Peabody Award, the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award and the Overseas Press Club Award.
Kids in Delhi, India, have been indoors for 20 months –- first for COVID, now for smog beyond four times what's safe. Officials have installed towers to filter it, but scientists say they don't work.
Colorado is trying to fight both poverty and climate change by retrofitting low-income homes. Now the state set to get a big boost from the new federal infrastructure law.
Researchers at Microsoft have developed a faster way to write data into DNA — a biological alternative to the bits on a hard drive.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post about Major League Baseball's lockout and the ramifications it could have for the future of the sport.
The German government is imposing tighter restrictions on people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and is planning legislation to make vaccination mandatory in early 2022.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Florida State University law professor Mary Ziegler about the other Supreme Court decisions that could be impacted if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
The only thing more incredible than Thomas Gavin's career as an art thief was the punishment he received for his crimes.
The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will restart the "Remain in Mexico" policy. Officials promised "key changes" to the Trump-era policy that has been widely criticized as inhumane.
Scientists are scouring coronavirus samples for clues of the omicron variant. The U.S. is in a better position now than it was earlier to find the variant, but some part of the country may struggle.
Riz Ahmed has a pair of films opening this weekend — the sci-fi thriller Encounter in which he stars, and the documentary Flee, which he co-produced.