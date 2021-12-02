World Headlines

-
Departing German Chancellor Angela Merkel chose three songs for her farewell ceremony this week. One of them, an East German hit from the '70s, caused some surprise in Berlin.
Greece, where 62 percent of people are fully vaccinated, has started collecting monthly fines from those who refuse the shots. Austria is also taking similar measures.
South Africa's major cities are seeing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.
Scott Simon speaks with Robert Daly, director of the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States, about why businesses aren't pulling out of China over its record of human rights abuses.
More than 400 people who died of COVID were secretly interred in a mass grave on the outskirts of the city of Iquitos. Families are demanding a proper burial for their loved ones.
People of the former Soviet bloc rejoiced when the Iron Curtain fell and embraced membership in the European Union. Hungary is an example of a growing culture clash in the conservative East.
Italian film director Paolo Sorrentino discusses his new film The Hand of God, which opens in U.S. theaters Dec. 3. It's about the tragedy he experienced as a teen and the escape he found in cinema.
Orcas are lingering longer in the Arctic Ocean, as sea ice there shrinks. The whales often travel to access varieties of prey, but it's likely there are now more hunting opportunities in the Arctic.
South Africa's health ministry says the rate of infection is the highest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voters in Berlin, Germany, want the city to expropriate hundreds of thousands of apartments to stop speculation by big property developers — but it's too costly and probably illegal.
After a Chinese tennis star accused a former Chinese official of assault and temporarily vanished from view, the Women's Tennis Association halted tournaments there. Now the men's group is under fire.
The announcement reflects the rapid reversal in Didi Chuxing's fortunes as China goes on a regulatory blitz targeting some of the country's biggest private technology firms.