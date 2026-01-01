Membership Drive Drawing and Rules

Thank you for being here for KUNR during our fund drives. We are grateful for the support of our members and listeners, and we could not do the work we do without you.

Looking to increase your monthly donation?

Your ongoing support will help keep KUNR independent for years to come. Call KUNR at (775) 682-6300 to adjust your donation. If you reach our voicemail, please leave a message with your name and contact information. We’ll return your call during business hours.

No purchase or other consideration is necessary to enter. To enter the drawing without making a contribution to KUNR, entries can be sent via email to feedback@kunr.org, by phone at (775) 682-6300, or by U.S. Mail to the following address:

University of Nevada, Reno

Mail Stop 0294

Reno, NV 89557

While no gift is necessary to enter, please remember that your financial support is key to the quality of KUNR Public Radio.

Thanks and good luck!

Drawing Rules

KUNR Public Radio conducts drawings in conjunction with station fundraisers. The following rules apply to all drawings on KUNR Public Radio:

* All KUNR monthly donors are automatically entered in all station prize drawings.

*All contributions during the contest period will automatically be entered into the drawing.

* No purchase or other consideration is necessary to enter. To enter the drawing without making a contribution to KUNR, entries can be sent via U.S. Mail to University of Nevada, Reno, Mail Stop 0294, Reno, Nevada 89557, or by phone (775) 682-6300 or via email to feedback@kunr.org. Entries received at the station via mail before the conclusion of the drive will be eligible. Gift drawings will be held daily during the membership drive and at the conclusion of the drive.

* All winners will be selected by random drawing of all eligible entrants. Restrictions may apply.

* Winners accept responsibility for all taxes and other liabilities. Substitution of prizes is not permitted. Prizes are not transferable, assignable or redeemable for cash.

* Contests are open to U.S. residents 18 years of age and older.

* KUNR / KNCC employees or contracted agents and their families are not eligible to enter any contest conducted by KUNR / KNCC.

* All decisions of station management with regard to the awarding of prizes, the selection of winners and the interpretation of these rules are final. Each entrant, by virtue of entering the contest, agrees to accept the decision of the station as final.

* One entrant will be selected for the prize. KUNR will notify the winner based on information provided by entrant. KUNR is not responsible for any mechanical telephone error, failure or omission; lost or misdirected mail, faxes or e-mail; neglect on the part of the U.S. Postal Service; or e-mail service disruption. Winners have 7 days from time of notification to accept or decline the prize. KUNR may, at its discretion, select up to five alternates, who may be contacted in sequence should the previously selected winner be ineligible, unable to accept, or decline the prize.

* Acceptance of prizes may be time-sensitive. KUNR is not under any obligation to make good prizes that may expire following the award date. Prizes may be awarded, at KUNR’s discretion, to another eligible winner drawn at random in the event prizes, for any reason, cannot be utilized by the original winner or in the event the original winner does not meet eligibility requirements. If a winner fails to accept a prize for any reason, no make-good prize will be awarded nor will there be replacements for the forfeited prize.

* By entering, participants agree to release, discharge and hold harmless KUNR including all officers, directors, employees, volunteers and sponsors from any and all liability, loss, damage or injury resulting from participation in

* Void where prohibited.

These are the official contest rules. Written copies of these rules are available to the public by writing to KUNR, University of Nevada, Reno, Mail Stop 0294, Reno, Nevada 89557.

