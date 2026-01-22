KUNR 2026 Election Coverage

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State and local election officials urge Nevadans to vote, call Trump Administration attempts to interfere a ‘distraction’Recent polling shows a majority of voters are worried about election interference. But public officials say the process will be open and fair.
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Republican Nevada Congressional District 2 candidate David Flippo’s still hasn’t filed a single financial disclosure. When Mother Jones reporter Noah Lanard started digging, he found Flippo’s personal finances and campaign contributions extremely murky.
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KUNR political reporter Lucia Starbuck moderated the gubernatorial candidate forum with Democratic challenger Aaron Ford.
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Washoe County Ballot Question 1 asks voters whether electric and hybrid vehicle owners should pay an annual fee to help make up for lost gas tax revenue. If passed, the non-binding question will be brought up as a bill during the 2027 state legislative session.
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In case you missed it, watch the full recording of KUNR Public Radio’s candidate forums.
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Election officials introduced new voting equipment for 2026 to increase transparency. But the user interface remains unchanged.
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KUNR Public Radio’s political reporter, Lucia Starbuck, explains why there was an empty podium at our gubernatorial candidate forum in partnership with the nonpartisan organization Sierra Nevada Forums, the Republican-led effort to prevent the event from happening, and how it was able to proceed as scheduled.
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With the election just a few weeks away, we sat down with our Reno mayoral candidates to talk about policy and address Reno’s most pressing concerns. KUNR’s Malory Shaw talked to Kate Marshall about her priorities going into the race.
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With the election just a few weeks away, we sat down with our Reno mayoral candidates to talk about policy and answer Renoites' most pressing concerns. Hear from KUNR’s James Wolfgang Perez, who spoke with Kathleen Taylor.
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NPR’s Senior Political Correspondent Tamara Keith spent several days reporting and speaking with journalism students in Reno this week. She sat down with KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck to discuss what she’s learned and how it compares with the rest of the country.