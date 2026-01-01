2026 Election: Oct. 7 Nevada Candidate Forum

Who’s running for Congress and the state legislature? Join us for a community forum with the Nevada candidates vying for your vote ahead of the November general election.

This forum is co-sponsored by KUNR Public Radio, Sierra Nevada Forums, the League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada, and the Nevada Appeal.

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Save the Date:

📅 Wednesday, Oct. 7

⏱️ Doors open at 5:30 p.m., event starts at 6 p.m.

📍 Nevada Legislative Building, Room 1214, at 401 S. Carson St. in Carson City

🎤 Moderated by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck

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Candidates will respond to questions posed by event moderators, and audience members will have the opportunity to submit written questions. No large bags or video recording permitted.

The Oct. 7 event will feature candidates from the following races:

Congressional District 2:

Teresa Benitez-Thompson (D) – confirmed

David Flippo (R) – no response

State Senate District 16:

Lisa Krasner (R; incumbent) – no response

Crystal Roll (D) – confirmed

State Assembly District 40:

Julie Butler (R) – confirmed

Oscar Fuentes (D) – confirmed

(Confirmations last updated Sept. 29 at 2:45 p.m.)

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Looking to hear from other Nevada candidates?

Join us for a series of free Nevada candidate forums in Carson City between Oct. 7-14. This is your chance to hear directly from those running for Congress, governor, state legislature, and more.



Visit Sierra Nevada Forums’ website for upcoming events and to see which candidates have confirmed their attendance.

