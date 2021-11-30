The Mountain West News Bureau has six managing partner stations – Boise State Public Radio, KANW in New Mexico, KUNC in Colorado, KUNR Public Radio in Nevada, Nevada Public Radio, and Wyoming Public Media. Colorado Public Radio in Denver and KJZZ in Phoenix are associate partners and nearly a dozen other stations are affiliate members.
The bureau also produces “Our Living Lands,” a weekly radio segment exploring how climate change affects Indigenous communities, in partnership with Koahnic Broadcast Corp. and Native Public Media.
The Mountain West News Bureau was formed in 2018 and joined NPR’s network of regional newsrooms in 2025. It receives funding from Eric and Wendy Schmidt and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Managing Editor: Michael de Yoanna
KUNR Mountain West News Bureau Reporter: Kaleb Roedel
Troubled Waters: A limited series on the Colorado River
Explore each part of this Mountain West News Bureau series by clicking the photos below.
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Hunters and hikers were among almost 133,000 people opposing potential changes to the Travel Management Rule in national forests. Snowmobile groups were in the minority.
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A bill — known as the Wildland Firefighter Health and Safety Act — was recently introduced in both chambers of Congress, and enjoys bipartisan support.
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Wildfires are burning more land in watersheds that provide water to communities across the West, raising concerns about water quality and infrastructure as fires become larger and more frequent.
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The partner organizations were planning conservation or cultural resource projects in parks across the Mountain West.
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The day of remembrance is for the Indigenous children who were taken from their families and sent to boarding schools.
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After the rain, Mountain West communities wait for water to recede
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In Wyoming’s Beartooth Mountains, scientists are studying ice that has survived for thousands of years — and what could help some patches persist as the climate warms.
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The tour company owner said she spoke with 80 to 90 potential international customers who decided not to book trips, most of whom indicated that the higher costs played a role.
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The Yellow Pine Country Club is free to play, and you don't even need to bring your own clubs and balls. But tournaments there are part of how the remote, unincorporated town pays for things like fire station additions.
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Several other Mountain West states are bracing for storm surge in Hurricane Polo's aftermath.