KUNR Public Radio is a partner of the Mountain West News Bureau, a regional newsroom exploring the issues that define our region – from land and water to urban growth to culture and heritage. The bureau is a partnership with NPR and public media stations that serve Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Nevada and other Mountain West states receive a passing grade in gun safety report

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published December 12, 2025 at 2:06 PM PST
Courtesy of the GIFFORDS Law Center

Several states in the Mountain West received a passing score on the GIFFORDS Law Center’s Annual Gun Law Scorecard. But others flat-out failed.

Nevada and New Mexico got a B-, while Colorado got an A-. The criteria are based on the strength of state firearm laws and gun deaths.

Erin Earp, senior policy attorney, said Nevada maintained the same score as last year due to its universal background checks, red flag, and ghost gun laws. The state also passed legislation this year to make it easier for gun violence victims to receive compensation.

“Everyone does better when people can heal, both physically, emotionally, mentally,” Earp said. “Folks who experience gun violence are also at a higher risk of eventually perpetrating gun violence. Community violence intervention is a really effective way to disrupt those patterns. Some people say one of the best ways to reduce gun violence is get somebody a job.”

Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, and Arizona all received an F. Earp attributed the failing grades to historically right-leaning state legislatures.

“These are states that have pretty weak gun laws, and often that is the result of Republican legislatures that are either passing bills that weaken their state’s gun laws, or are just not taking action to improve,” Earp said.

One legislative improvement Earp advocated for is banning guns at polling places. Nevada’s governor vetoed a bill on that in June and in 2023.
Nevada State Government Gun Safetygun lawsgun deathsMountain West News Bureau
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
