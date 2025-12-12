Nevada and other Mountain West states receive a passing grade in gun safety report

Nevada and New Mexico got a B-, while Colorado got an A-. The criteria are based on the strength of state firearm laws and gun deaths.

Erin Earp, senior policy attorney, said Nevada maintained the same score as last year due to its universal background checks , red flag , and ghost gun laws . The state also passed legislation this year to make it easier for gun violence victims to receive compensation.

“Everyone does better when people can heal, both physically, emotionally, mentally,” Earp said. “Folks who experience gun violence are also at a higher risk of eventually perpetrating gun violence. Community violence intervention is a really effective way to disrupt those patterns. Some people say one of the best ways to reduce gun violence is get somebody a job.”

Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, and Arizona all received an F. Earp attributed the failing grades to historically right-leaning state legislatures.

“These are states that have pretty weak gun laws, and often that is the result of Republican legislatures that are either passing bills that weaken their state’s gun laws, or are just not taking action to improve,” Earp said.