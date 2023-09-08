Public Health

-
Community health workers, who often help patients get to their appointments and pick up prescriptions for them, have increasingly been recognized as an integral part of treating chronic illnesses. But state-run Medicaid programs don’t always reimburse them equally, usually excluding those who work on tribal lands.
A new report shows preschool enrollment rates dropped significantly during the pandemic. In the Mountain West, the rates of decline varied widely.
Farmers and ranchers in the West are being pressured by rising production costs, increased workloads and extreme weather. No wonder they face higher levels of stress and mental health issues than other Americans.
Data shows that Latinos are only half as likely to utilize mental health services as their white counterparts. Stigma and a lack of culturally competent care are among the barriers for Latinos seeking help.
A new study shows that nearly half of the nation’s drinking water contains “forever chemicals” – or PFAS – that may cause cancer and other health problems. And some especially high contamination levels were detected in the Mountain West.
Though historic snowfall eased drought conditions, threats of extended dry periods don’t let up in the arid West. That’s why water managers are working on creating sustainable water supplies, including turning the water that flushes down people’s toilets into drinking water from their taps.
The pandemic negatively impacted many Nevadans’ mental health – including some who had no experience with mental illness. Advocates say that’s helped lower stigma.
A new study shows that toxic chemicals are leaking from oil and gas wells that aren’t even operating, raising concerns about the millions of abandoned wells scattered across the country.
Some patients have seen long-COVID symptom relief with mRNA vaccines.
Staff with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada predicted food insecurity would spike after extra SNAP benefits ended in March. Now, they’re looking to lawmakers for relief.
Water is scarce in much of the Mountain West. That’s why, every spring, one tribe spends days cleaning ditches that are vital to irrigating their farmlands. But aging infrastructure and the effects of climate change are making it harder for farmers to get enough water – even after the cleanings.
KUNR held its second Pints and Purple Politics event on Wednesday at IMBĪB Custom Brews in Sparks. Purple Politics Nevada host Lucia Starbuck moderated the conversation with three state lawmakers who represent the Reno-Sparks area. This week’s episode highlights what everyone had to say.