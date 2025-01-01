© 2025 KUNR
Oscar Martinez

Student Intern

Oscar Martinez is a graduate student at the University of Nevada, Reno. A born and raised New Yorker, his transition from the Big Apple to the Biggest Little City has been quite the culture shock.

He's had a love of science since a young age and an affinity to know more—becoming a journalist was a natural path for him. He spends his free time playing video games while watching videos on a variety of topics, ranging from astronomy to meteorology, and he loves photography.