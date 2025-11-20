© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reno sets a new record for its first freeze

KUNR Public Radio | By Oscar Martinez
Published November 20, 2025 at 12:34 PM PST
A line graph that show's when Reno's first freeze of the season has happened over the course of 30 years with a trend line that shows an average delay of 41 days
Climate Central
A graph showing how much later Reno's first freeze is occurring, which also showcases the 2016 record.

Reno set a new record when it comes to the latest first freeze. The previous record was set back on Nov. 16, 2016. This year the city recorded its first freeze on Nov. 19. This coincides with a national trend according to a report from the policy neutral nonprofit Climate Central.

It found that cities across the country have seen on average a 12 day delay. However Reno has seen the first freeze arriving up to 40 days later, the most delayed in the entire country.

The report said that while the delay can increase the growing season, it also places more of a strain on water usage. It also causes pests to hang around longer than they normally do.

“A lot of this is just due to urbanization trends and the fact we have a lot more of an urban landscape in Reno now in 2025 than we had in 1970. That urban heat element effect is pretty well established. And it's playing a fairly substantial role in this delay of the first freeze as well,” said state climatologist Baker Perry.

He said the urban heat effect in Reno is more evident when compared to other areas like Boca Reservoir and Winnemucca with similar climates. These locations have seen delays that resemble the national trend of 12 days, which are directly attributed to climate change. In contrast Reno’s climate is seeing the impact of urbanization.
Tags
Local Stories winter weatherclimateReno Nevada
Oscar Martinez
Oscar Martinez is a graduate student at the University of Nevada, Reno. A born and raised New Yorker, his transition from the Big Apple to the Biggest Little City has been quite the culture shock.
See stories by Oscar Martinez