Morning Edition

The Department of Justice is investigating whether chronic understaffing at Georgia state prisons has led to increased violence and death among those incarcerated — as well as staff.
New York is now among the several states where the new coronavirus strain has been detected. As the omicron variant spreads, the Biden administration announces new steps to slow COVID.
At least 25 staff and six customers were stuck — luckily there was plenty of room to spread out. So many beds to choose from. The stranded also dined on the store's food and watched television.
Mark Cuban last month purchased Mustang, Texas, all 77 acres, with a population of 23 people. He told the Dallas Morning News that he bought the town because "a friend needed to sell it."
The disappearance of Carolyn DeFord's mother is among countless cases of missing Indigenous women. Without closure, DeFord continues to grieve. But a special memory and a new grandson give her hope.
The one-time presidential rivals went to Charlotte to promote the infrastructure act. They also fended off increased chatter about how the president's low approval ratings could affect their futures.
Didi Global says it's taking its shares off of the New York Stock Exchange, after coming under massive Chinese government scrutiny. It plans to go public in Hong Kong.
The omicron variant spreads in the U.S. The Trump administration's 'Remain in Mexico' policy will be re-starting. Alec Baldwin had his first TV interview about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to John Porcari, port envoy of the White House's Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, to see how he's facilitating the supply of goods in the holiday season.
Lady Gaga stars in the film House of Gucci as a woman at the center of a scandal in the world of fashion. Her character turns to murder after being cut from the family business.