ME_NPRcolor_rgb_square.jpg
Morning Edition
Weekdays, 4-9 a.m. on KUNR
Hosted by Noah Glick

Every weekday for over three decades, Morning Edition has taken listeners around the country and the world with two hours of multi-faceted stories and commentaries that inform, challenge and occasionally amuse. Morning Edition is the most listened-to news radio program in the country.

Produced and distributed by NPR in Washington, D.C., Morning Edition draws on reporting from correspondents based around the world, and producers and reporters in locations in the United States. This reporting is supplemented by NPR Member Station reporters across the country as well as independent producers and reporters throughout the public radio system.

Morning Edition on KUNR also features local segments, news features from the KUNR news team and is hosted locally by Noah Glick.

