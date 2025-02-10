-
One of the winning names of the annual name a snowplow contest is proudly displayed on one the city of South Lake Tahoe's snowplows./The City of South Lake TahoeYou may see Mike Waployski and Dwayne "The Plow" Johnson plowing through the streets of South Lake Tahoe this winter season. Local kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe came up with the creative names.
Despite Tahoe’s reputation for affluence, many residents struggle with food insecurity. A local non-profit has been making a significant impact through food distribution.
More than $3 million to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Lake Tahoe will go to local tribes and agencies. The funds will support existing and new projects.
In the Western U.S., extreme wildfires are damaging tribal lands. Climate change has only made the situation more dire. That’s why the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California is working to reintroduce intentional, cultural fire. These are once-banned burning practices they use to restore the health of their forests and plants.
Nevada State Parks has announced that starting April 15, day-use reservations will be required at Sand Harbor State Park in Lake Tahoe.
The Tahoe Adventure Film Festival is an annual gathering of the outdoor adventure community.
An American White Pelican is roosting after a 20-person team rescued him from an icy pond in Truckee.
University of Nevada Reno researchers recently published research about bear den selection in Nevada.
Nevada’s general election is Tuesday, November 5, 2024. View updates from KUNR reporters across northern Nevada on Election Day.
With the addition of the new studio, the Reynolds School and KUNR plan to expand their internship program, the Lake Tahoe News Project, allowing more students to learn and report from the Lake.
New research by Dr. Winnie Kortemeier sheds light on the age of the jewel of the Sierra.
President Biden signed bill S. 612 into law on October 1st, reauthorizing 10 more years of funding for environmental projects in the Lake Tahoe Basin.