South Lake Tahoe faces leadership turmoil as mayor admits embezzlement and mayor pro tem faces misdemeanor charges

The El Dorado District Attorney’s office is investigating South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace. In a letter sent to the Tahoe Daily Tribune, she admitted to taking money from the Presbyterian church over an extended period of time.

Wallace wrote she attempted suicide on her birthday last month and spent 18 days in a mental health facility.

Wallace said she intends to pay back the money and is ready to accept any punishment.

The city’s spokesperson Sheree Juarez said Wallace missed the last council meeting, but is not currently on leave. She said there has been no discussion of appointing an interim mayor at this time.

She’s not the only council member facing legal trouble.

Mayor Pro Tem Cody Bass was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 26 at Lake Tahoe AleWorx. On Oct. 2, he was charged with trespassing and harassment — both misdemeanors.

He’s set to appear before the Tahoe Justice Court on Dec. 22.