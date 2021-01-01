Monday-Friday, 3-6:30 p.m.

The program focuses on the latest business news both nationally and internationally, the global economy, and wider events linked to the financial markets. The only national daily business news program originating from the West Coast, Marketplace is noted for its timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business, economics and personal finance.

Marketplace is produced and distributed by American Public Media (APM), in association with the University of Southern California. Marketplace programs are currently broadcast by more than 500 public radio stations nationwide across the United States and are heard by nearly 11 million weekly listeners.