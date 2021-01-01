© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.
marketplace.jpg
Marketplace
Monday-Friday, 3-6:30 p.m.

The program focuses on the latest business news both nationally and internationally, the global economy, and wider events linked to the financial markets. The only national daily business news program originating from the West Coast, Marketplace is noted for its timely, relevant and accessible coverage of business, economics and personal finance.

Marketplace is produced and distributed by American Public Media (APM), in association with the University of Southern California. Marketplace programs are currently broadcast by more than 500 public radio stations nationwide across the United States and are heard by nearly 11 million weekly listeners.

Stay Connected