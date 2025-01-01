Grants, Awards & Honors
KUNR would like to thank our listeners and readers for all that you've helped us accomplish, and for your continued support of public service journalism. Here are some of the grants, awards and honors we have achieved in pursuit of our mission.
Grants Received
- The John Ben Snow Foundation & Memorial Trust Grant
- Nevada Department of Education - Public Broadcast Service Grant
- E.L. Cord Foundation Grant
- Corporation for Public Broadcasting - Community Service Grant
- Corporation for Public Broadcasting State Government Coverage Grant
- Hearst Foundation Grant
- Robert Z. Hawkins Foundation
- Roxie & Azad Joseph Foundation
News Awards
-
The Mountain West News Bureau was awarded three national awards from the Public Media Journalists Association’s (PMJA) annual contest this spring.
-
KUNR Public Radio received two Regional Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association for work aired and published in 2022.
-
KUNR was awarded Hearken’s 2022 Champions of Curiosity Award in the “Impact” category for its public-powered elections coverage.
-
KUNR Public Radio has received several honors from the Public Media Journalists Association and Radio Television Digital News Association for work aired and published in 2021.
-
The Mountain West News Bureau, in collaboration with NPR and the Boise State Public Radio newsroom, has won a regional 2022 Edward R. Murrow Award for its investigative reporting on tribal jails.
-
KUNR, Noticiero Móvil and This Is Reno have won a national Edward R. Murrow award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The award is for…
-
PMJA, Public Media Journalists Association, has named Kate Concannon it’s 2020 Editor of the Year. PMJA is a leading industry group for public media...
-
The 45th Annual Gracie Awards recognizes NPR work.
-
The KUNR newsroom has earned several awards from multiple contests for work produced by its reporters, editors, digital staff members, and student…
-
KUNR Public Radio earned a national Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation in the small market radio category this month for its…