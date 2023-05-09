KUNR receives two 2023 Regional Murrow Awards
The Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards are decided by judges for the Radio Television Digital News Association, and the contest honors “outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.”
Here are the categories KUNR won in the small market radio division for Region 2, which includes California, Guam, Hawaii and Nevada.
Feature Reporting
With Stewart Indian School’s complicated and traumatic history, finding justice is a long road by Gustavo Sagrero
In 2021, the Department of Interior began investigating the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. In the first phase of the investigation, more than 400 schools were identified nationwide, including Stewart Indian School in Carson City. This story explores the work that is being done to understand the impact of these schools and what justice could look like.
News Series
Changed by the Pandemic
March 2022 marked two years since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Nevada. This series follows the stories of people whose lives and careers were drastically altered by the pandemic.
Lucia Starbuck was lead reporter. Lucretia Cunningham, Kaleb Roedel and Gustavo Sagrero were contributing reporters. Anh Gray served as an editor, Crystal Willis as digital editor and Michelle Billman as managing editor.
“KUNR prides itself on providing quality journalism for our Northern Nevada and Eastern Sierra communities. These awards affirm our ongoing work to provide this public service, and we thank the Radio Television Digital News Association for these honors,” said Brian Duggan, general manager of KUNR.