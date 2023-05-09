KUNR receives two 2023 Regional Murrow Awards

RTDNA

The Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards are decided by judges for the Radio Television Digital News Association, and the contest honors “outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.”

Here are the categories KUNR won in the small market radio division for Region 2, which includes California, Guam, Hawaii and Nevada.

Gustavo Sagrero / KUNR Public Radio Chairman Amber Torres of the Walker River Paiute Tribe (left, wearing a skirt) speaks with others visiting the graves across the street from Stewart Indian School in Carson City, Nev., on Aug. 14, 2022. Feature Reporting

With Stewart Indian School’s complicated and traumatic history, finding justice is a long road by Gustavo Sagrero In 2021, the Department of Interior began investigating the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. In the first phase of the investigation, more than 400 schools were identified nationwide, including Stewart Indian School in Carson City. This story explores the work that is being done to understand the impact of these schools and what justice could look like.

“KUNR prides itself on providing quality journalism for our Northern Nevada and Eastern Sierra communities. These awards affirm our ongoing work to provide this public service, and we thank the Radio Television Digital News Association for these honors,” said Brian Duggan, general manager of KUNR.