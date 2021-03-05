Anh is a contributing editor for the KUNR news team and has been with the station since 2014. She is an alumna of the Boston University School of Public Health and Teachers College, Columbia University.

Anh is the recipient of the 2019 Minnotte Health Reporting Fellowship from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation. She is also a two time recipient of the Associated Press Television Radio Association (APTRA) best reporter honor for her work in 2017 and 2019. She also received the 2019 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in hard news reporting for her story about healthcare disparities in the LGBTQ+ community. She has also covered a variety of pressing public health issues like health care reform, the opioid epidemic, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other professional experiences include working as an audio coach for Report For America, an initiative of the The GroundTruth Project. She is also a mentor with NPR's Next Generation Radio and Report for America. She was selected for the 2018 National Press Foundation Innovations in Public Health Fellowship and the 2016 International Center For Journalists-United Nations Foundation Fellowship. She has also served as a judge for the National Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Her home life is filled with the mayhem and laughter of three children, who also happen to be huge public radio fans. Anh enjoys spending time with her family hiking along the scenic trails around Lake Tahoe or taking off on weekend road trips.