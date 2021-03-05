Anh GrayContributing Editor
Anh is a contributing editor for the KUNR news team and has been with the station since 2014. She is an alumna of the Boston University School of Public Health and Teachers College, Columbia University.
Anh is the recipient of the 2019 Minnotte Health Reporting Fellowship from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation. She is also a two time recipient of the Associated Press Television Radio Association (APTRA) best reporter honor for her work in 2017 and 2019. She also received the 2019 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in hard news reporting for her story about healthcare disparities in the LGBTQ+ community. She has also covered a variety of pressing public health issues like health care reform, the opioid epidemic, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other professional experiences include working as an audio coach for Report For America, an initiative of the The GroundTruth Project. She is also a mentor with NPR's Next Generation Radio and Report for America. She was selected for the 2018 National Press Foundation Innovations in Public Health Fellowship and the 2016 International Center For Journalists-United Nations Foundation Fellowship. She has also served as a judge for the National Edward R. Murrow Awards.
Her home life is filled with the mayhem and laughter of three children, who also happen to be huge public radio fans. Anh enjoys spending time with her family hiking along the scenic trails around Lake Tahoe or taking off on weekend road trips.
-
Nevada announced its first two presumptive positive COVID-19 cases on March 5, 2020. A year into the pandemic, the state has reported nearly 300,000…
-
This week marks a year since the first presumptive positive COVID-19 case was announced in Nevada. Since then, Nevadans have endured the upheaval the…
-
California is lifting the current regional stay-at-home orders for the entire state Monday. More details are expected later today.Prior to that,…
-
It’s been nearly a month since the COVID-19 vaccine first arrived in Nevada. KUNR’s Anh Gray and Lucia Starbuck discuss how the rollout has been going so…
-
As of Nov. 17, this blog will no longer be updated. For related articles, please visit our 2020 election webpage.KUNR’s 2020 Election Blog is a space for…
-
During this week’s confirmation hearings, lawmakers have been grilling Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on various legal issues, including her view…
-
Coverage of novel coronavirus is supported by the Mick Hitchcock, Ph.D., Project for Visualizing Science, a science reporting project from the Reynolds…
-
Coverage of novel coronavirus is supported by the Mick Hitchcock, Ph.D., Project for Visualizing Science, a science reporting project from the Reynolds…
-
Arbors Memory Care is an assisted living center in Sparks for seniors with Alzheimer's or dementia. In the span of about a month, 14 residents at the…
-
As a warning, this story includes graphic images and videos containing violence that may be disturbing, along with inappropriate language.Organizers of…